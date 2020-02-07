Funimation Opens Massive Valentine's Day Funko Sale

Funko Pops have made their mark on the world of fandom, creating bizarre figurines for some of the biggest and brightest characters in fiction. Like so many other mediums, anime has been unable to escape the grasp of the Funko figures, with numerous franchises being some of the highest sellers of these models around. Now, Funimation, who is responsible for helping in bringing the juggernaut that is the Dragon Ball franchise to the west, is having a Valentine's Day sale that won't just be selling Funkos of characters like Goku and Vegeta, but also highlighting franchises such as Cowboy Bebop, Tokyo Ghoul, One Piece, and My Hero Academia to name a few!

Funko as a company began in 1998, with the first figure actually being a Batman model that is still considered to be one of the rarest figurines in the collection. Having released thousands of figures spanning across numerous series, the company continues to rise in popularity. As it stands, while Dragon Ball Z and other anime series have sold some of the most figures among its "competitors", it turns out that Baby Yoda has become the highest selling Funko Pop from the critically acclaimed series on Disney+, The Mandalorian.

Funimation shared the recent news of their Valentine's Day Sale, letting fans of these various anime franchises shop through a number of different popular Funkos that they can give to their loved ones as February 14th, 2020, inches ever closer this year:

Add a little extra to your Valentine's gift! 💞 Treat your sweetie to a Funko Pop! for their collection at up to 60% off 👉 https://t.co/HiDFis38cj pic.twitter.com/jbo8CZnywo — Funimation (@FUNimation) February 6, 2020

