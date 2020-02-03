Funko's Dragon Ball Z Goku Eating Noodles Pop Figure is Live

There are a lot of Dragon Ball Z Funko Pop figures out there (especially Goku), so you might have become a bit more selective when it comes to adding them to your collection. However, we think you'll agree that a Funko Pop of Goku eating noodles is definitely worth picking up. It's just super fun.

If you agree, you can reserve a Goku Eating Noodles Funko Pop here on Amazon (they have the exclusive on this one) with shipping slated for February 29th. Note that Goku is sporting a halo in this Pop, which means he's dead but has been allowed to keep his body. We believe the inclusion of the halo is a first for Funko's Dragon Ball series, which makes it even more special.

Keep in mind that you won't be charged until hungry, hungry Goku ships, so you might as well lock one down before they sell out. That's definitely a possibility with this figure - it should be very popular.

