Demon Slayer and Weathering With You Earn Top Awards at Tokyo Anime Film Festival

In 2019, a number of new anime hit the scene on both television and on the silver screen, with two of the biggest entries respectively being Demon Slayer and Weathering With You. The former follows the story of Tanjiro and his sister Nezuko as they travel a supernatural environment attempting to take down as many evil demons as they can using a combination of swordsmanship and super powers. Weathering With You is the highly anticipated spiritual successor to Your Name, both from the critically acclaimed director Makoto Shinkai. Now, the Tokyo Anime Film Festival has announced that both the anime television series and feature length film have won awards for their respective works!

The Tokyo Anime Film Festival began in 2002, giving awards to some of the biggest names in anime, both in television and movies, such as Spirited Away, Attack On Titan, Evangelion, Howl's Moving Castle, Ponyo, and several others. Demon Slayer won awards for the following categories: "Original Work/Screenplay", "Animator", and "Sound/Performance". Weathering With you won an award for "Best Director". The Awards are chosen thanks to a fan vote, with countless fans throwing their hats into the ring.

Anime News Network shared the results from the Tokyo Anime Film Festival, breaking down which anime were able to win awards for this year!

Demon Slayer may have finished its first season, but based on the sky rocketing popularity of the series in both the anime and the manga, a feature length film of its own will be released later this year that follows the "Demon Train" arc from the manga. While a second season has yet to be confirmed for the adventures of Tanjiro and company, we imagine it will simply be a matter of time.

Weathering With You has recently hit theaters in North America, with the movie that features star crossed lovers who have to deal with some supernatural weather manipulating abilities being the most profitable film from producer GKIDs.

If you wanted to check out the original Japanese run of the anime for yourself, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's first season is now complete and streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. The series is also currently airing new episodes of the English dub on Adult Swim's Toonami programming block.