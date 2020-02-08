My Hero Academia Reveals Villainous New Cast Additions

While the biggest arc of the season, the Overhaul story line, has come to an end with the Yakuza being defeated thanks to Midoriya and a few of his friends in Class 1-A, the latest installments have seen Bakugo and Todoroki attempting to win their provisional hero licenses by winning the hearts of the next generation! With the next arc about to begin titled "The Cultural Festival", the students of UA Academy will be participating in a spectacle where most will be a part of a rock band. Alongside this endeavor, the students will be coming into contact with two new villains in the forms of La Brava and Gentle, and the franchise has recently announced just who will be bringing these villains to life in the original Japanese audio.

Gentle, the villain who has a quirk that allows him to transform anything he touches into an elastic version of itself, will be brought to life by Koichi Yamadera. For those who may not recognize the name, you may know Koichi from his roles such as Spike in Cowboy Bebop and Ryoji in Neon Genesis Evangelion to name a few. Gentle is a criminal who appears on the scene looking extremely debonair, hitting the scene with a sense of class and a cape that is reminiscent of Todd McFarlane's Spawn.

La Brava, Gentle's right hand girl, has the ability to power her partner based on the amount of affection that she holds for him. She will be brought to life by voice actor Yui Horie, who supplied the voices for Konosuba's Wiz and Fairy Tail's Charle.

The new voice actors were revealed at the end of the 80th episode of My Hero Academia, giving us a sneak peek at the criminal pair and what they will sound like once they make their debut during the Cultural Festival Arc!

Are you excited for the upcoming story arc of My Hero Academia? Who has been your favorite villain of the series so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.