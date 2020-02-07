My Hero Academia Explores The Next Generation And Its Quirks

My Hero Academia has given Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki what might be the most difficult challenge they've ever had to face in attempting to finally gain their provisional hero licenses. While the pair of fiery heroes believed that they would have to put their quirks to the test, instead, they've been given the task of attempting to win the hearts of a rowdy group of children that may very well be the next generation of heroes, or villains! In the latest episode of the anime, it's clear that the two classmates of Class 1-A are going to have their work cut out for them in catching up to the other students of UA Academy!

Bakugo and Todoroki spend the majority of the episode attempting, unsuccessfully, in relating to these kids, which seems like one of the most difficult tasks that any character has undergone in the franchise so far based on these students' personalities. As a refresher, quirks manifest themselves similar to mutant powers in the X-Men universe, only in My Hero Academia, the majority of the population are given powers early on in their lives rather than a sliver of citizens around the world. The children looking to be brought under control don't just have powerful quirks it seems, but unruly, almost uncontrollable personalities.

The children themselves, who are mostly nameless in the episode, are referred to as having some of the most powerful quirks around, as each generation is seemingly receiving an amalgamation of their parents' powers. Such of course was the case with Todoroki, who inherited his father Endeavor's fire powers and his mother's ice manipulation abilities. From young kids that can control plants, to bomb shaped hovering creatures, to untold other abilities, it is clear that these kids will need to be trained in their powers eventually, though we don't think that Bakguo and Shoto are going to be the ones to do so.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.