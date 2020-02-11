Go Super Saiyan with This Collectible Dragon Ball Z Chess Set

When you think of chess, well - you may prefer not to. The game has gotten a bad reputation over the years for being boring, but the strategy game is anything but. Chess gives you one of the best mental workouts you can get, and it turns out Dragon Ball Z is swooping in to make the game a bit more intense.

Recently, Usaopoly made the big announcement on social media. The game brand released a full statement confirming Dragon Ball chess is on the way, and it will feature all of your favorite characters.

"The world tournaments’ greatest warriors are taking hold in a forthcoming challenge to outsmart your enemies! One of the most unmistakable anime franchises of all time is on its way to Earth for fans to start training for a classic two-player strategy game. The Dragon Ball™ Collector’s Chess Set is coming soon," the company shared.

(Photo: Usaopoly)

As you can see above, the chess set is a bright one with a loud orange box. A picture of Goku can be seen inset on the cover, and a window is provided so fans can peek the actual chess pieces inside.

If you look closely, you can see that each Dragon Ball piece has a symbol on it that marks its title. For instance, Goku is the white side's king while Vegeta oversees the title of queen. The hero's side features characters like Gotenks, Gohan, Piccolo, Krillin, and more. And as you can expect, the show's famous villains are housed on the other team.

You can check out the pieces for yourself, but they are pretty nice. Broly, Nappa, Freeza, Cell, and more are included in this lively group. And in case you missed it, there are plenty Saibamen around with no Yamcha in sight.

If you want to nab this set for yourself, you will be able to before long. You can already pre-order the set at both GameStop and EB Games.

Will you be getting this anime set...? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super's big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.