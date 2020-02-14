Black Clover Digs Up Two New Episode Titles

Black Clover fans have been pretty concerned about how fast the anime is catching up to the release of the manga these days, and the latest episode of the series brought these two different releases much closer together as it took the first steps into the most current arc running in the manga. This arc deals with the threat of the Spade Kingdom, and while fans of the manga are still learning what the full scope of this threat actually is, fans of the anime will see them pretty soon. But the episode titles for two upcoming releases seems to reveal how the anime will be handling this.

The titles for Episodes 123 and 124 of the series (as noted by @kiwbvi and @Spytrue on Twitter) are titled "Nero's Memories," as split into two parts. With the original manga release not covering this kind of information, these titles do imply that we're getting some new material original to the anime series.

Because while Nero's transformation into Secre was covered in full in a previous episode, there's still lots that we don't know about her as a character. This could be an interesting prospect as Secre had spent 500 years traveling around the Clover Kingdom as a bird, but could not communicate or interact much with the world around her. It's why she starting hanging around Asta as he and the Black Bulls started to gather the magic stones.

Her past as the first Wizard King's assistant was explored in both the manga and anime, but her present has yet to be dived into with any serious capacity. Given that she also played a key role in the final fight against Devil during the Reincarnation arc, learning more about her is a good idea. Then again, this could be a two part clip show.

If you wanted to check out Black Clover for yourself, you can currently find the series steaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and airing as part of Adult Swim's Toonami block every Saturday.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.