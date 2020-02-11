Black Clover Raises Death Flag for SPOILER in Latest Episode

Black Clover officially brought the Reincarnation arc to a close with the last episode, so the latest episode of the series takes the first step towards establishing the next big arc and next big enemy of the series. But with the Clover kingdom weakened by the attack from the Elves, it's going to be a lot of work to recover in time to fight off whatever is coming next. That's actually the central crux of the next arc, as the surprisingly revived Wizard King revealed that they have three major issues to contend with going forward.

After surprisingly making his return in the post-credits scene in the last episode, Julius reveals that the Clover Kingdom has three major problems in Episode 121. One is that the Clover Kingdom is in danger of being attacked by the neighboring kingdoms, two the Parliament is going to pin this all on someone like Asta, and finally...Asta's going to die.

As Captain Yami emphasizes, Julius Novachrono's predictions are usually correct about these kinds of things and Asta's death might come alongside the destruction of the kingdom. As he explained, now that he's in a weakened state thanks to his revival spell not working properly, the Clover Kingdom is in even more disarray. Those who attacked the Clover Kingdom possessed by the souls of the Elves will be seen as criminals by people, and their enemies will use this as an opportunity to make their move.

He doesn't exactly explain why Asta's death is one of his predictions, but he does mention that the Devil's power he's been using will continue to have a negative effect on his body. Asta always talks about how sore he feels after using it, but never quite paid attention to it. This otherworldly power will continue to take its toll until its too late. But as the next arc begins, Asta's going to try his best to fight against his foretold death.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.