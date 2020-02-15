My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Reveals New English Cast Additions

After making its way through Japan and topping the box office last year, My Hero Academia's second feature film effort, Heroes Rising, will soon be making its big debut in the West thanks to Funimation. This is especially exciting considering that not only will the original Japanese language version of the film will be screening with English subtitles, but the film will be debuting a brand new English dub as well. With its big premiere in just a few days, Funimation has been to reveal the new additions to the cast for the new movie!

Along with the confirmation of the new English voice actor behind the pro hero Hawks (who will soon be making an appearance in the anime series), Funimation also confirmed the actors behind two new key characters showing up in the film. Dani Chambers will be voicing the young Mahoro, while Maxey Whitehead will be voicing Katsuma.

These two kids play a role in the new setting, which sends Class 1-A out to an island for new training, and these kids eventually get wrapped up in the film's heated battles. But more fans will be able to see how it unfolds for themselves as Funimation will be screening My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising in select theaters across the United States and Canada on February 26th.

We’re now announcing the voice actors for new characters in the upcoming movie!! Dani Chambers will be voicing this little troublemaker in the dub. So cute!#HeroesRisingMovie pic.twitter.com/Jx1Kghr1e3 — Funimation (@FUNimation) February 13, 2020

Our next new character announcement, and only 5 days until the red carpet movie premiere in L.A.! We can’t wait to hear Maxey Whitehead as Katsuma.#HeroesRisingMovie pic.twitter.com/2WOiW4hZJy — Funimation (@FUNimation) February 14, 2020

Directed by Kenji Nagasaki, who has directed the four seasons of the anime and first movie, the film also features new with character designs from Yoshihiko Umakoshi, with Yosuke Kuroda providing the script, Yuki Hayashi composing the music for the new film, and series creator Kohei Horikoshi contributing new character designs. Such as with the first film, Two Heroes, Horikoshi also acts as creative supervisor.

The film is currently described as such, “A must-see story full of passion!! In this movie, Deku, Bakugo, Ochaco, Todoroki, and all the other members of Class 1-A will make an appearance! Even though All Might was admired by [many] all around the world, it was with a sad heart that he had to give up his hero role as the Symbol of Peace. Because of this, a dark force who was moving behind the scenes, a villain named Nine who can be considered the greatest villain thus far.”

