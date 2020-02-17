This Flashy Demon Slayer Cosplay Captures the Sound Hashira Perfectly

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently experiencing a huge popularity boom as it continues to break all sorts of sales records this year, and fans have gotten introduced to several of the strongest members of the Demon Slaying Corps over the course of the series. They were briefly seen in the anime's first season, too, and it was an exciting tease of the larger cast of characters eventually coming to the anime someday. One of the Hashira fans have been wanting to see more of ever since he was introduced is the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui, who is out live flamboyantly.

Although Uzui doesn't play any kind of role in the anime's first season, his distinct look set him apart from the other extravagant personalities of the other Pillars. As one of the strongest swordsman in the corps overall, Uzui has the kind of personality that could easily be abrasive when something doesn't meet his standards.

What is sure to meet Uzui's standards, however, is this cosplay from artist @boonsherryl (who you can find on Instagram) which genderbends the Hashira swordfighter with some great crossplay. With an intense gaze matched by Uzui's wild character design (complete with accessories), it's a look that Uzui would be proud of! Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sherryl Boon (@boonsherryl) on Jan 20, 2020 at 1:34pm PST

Uzui made a brief appearance towards the end of the anime's first season, but he plays a much more significant role in a future arc of the series. While the anime has yet to be confirmed to continue beyond a feature film adapting the events of the Infinity Train arc, given the series' incredibly surprising popularity (that even through Shonen Jump itself for a loop) there's a good chance we'll see Uzui in the anime again someday!

What do you think of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's massive success? Ready for more of Uzui in the future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

If you wanted to check out the original Japanese run of the anime for yourself, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's first season is now complete and streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. The series is also currently airing new episodes of the English dub on Adult Swim's Toonami programming block.