Demon Slayer Breaks Another Major Sales Record

2019 was a transformative year for Koyoharu Gotoge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Although the manga had been running as part of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump ever since 2016, the first season of its anime had catapulted the series to incredible new success. Following Episode 19 of the series and its battle that trended worldwide, interest in seeing what was to come next absolutely exploded as manga began to fly off the shelves in Japan. It's already broken some massive records in 2019, and that trend continues to 2020.

As reported by Crunchyroll, the latest Oricon sales charts announced that Volume 19 of Demon Slayer (which released on February 4th) sold 1.378 million copies in its first week. Taking the top spot on the charts for the third time in the entire series, Volume 19 is also the first volume in the series to sell over a million copies in its first week of release.

With this achievement, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is also the third series to sell over a million copies in a single week alongside Eiichiro Oda's One Piece and Hajime Isayama's Attack on Titan. The first edition release of Volume 19 reportedly printed 1.5 million copies, which brought the overall total of printed copies to 40 million overall as well.

These sales figures aren't just for the latest release either as the manga's 11th, 10th, ninth, second, first, 14th, third, 12th, and 13th volumes also were in the top ten list as well. This marks the second consecutive week that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba dominated the entire top ten, and it's the first time any manga has done so. It was already making big waves for that first week of domination, but this definitely shows that the series has no signs of slowing down!

If you wanted to check out the original Japanese run of the anime for yourself, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's first season is now complete and streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. The series is also currently airing new episodes of the English dub on Adult Swim's Toonami programming block.

via Crunchyroll