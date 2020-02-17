Netflix to Add New JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Season Soon

Netflix reigns as the champ when it comes to streaming. While other services like Hulu and Disney+ tend to give the company grief, there are not many sites capable of toppling Netflix. From film to television and more, Netflix has it all, and its catalog will soon include a new season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

Recently, fans got the update when JoJo updated its home page. Netflix confirmed the second season of the anime will arrive this month. The catalog will expand starting February 28, so fans can mark the date in their calendar.

As you can imagine, fans are excited to see the anime expand. Netflix can be slow when it comes to anime, but the company has invested greatly in the medium as of late. From original series to exclusive licenses, the site is trying to do it all, and JoJo fans are just fine with that.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure "Season 2" currently listed to stream February 28th on Netflix https://t.co/1mfmCen7Ip ("Season 1" includes episodes 1 - 26) pic.twitter.com/UKUxB8g2nK — WTK (@WTK) February 16, 2020

Of course, there are other ways to watch JoJo if you are too impatient to wait for Netflix. Sites like Crunchyroll and VRV have the show up for streaming. Other venues like Tubi TV and Hulu have episodes available. And of course, this isn't even to speak of the JoJo Blu-ray and DVD volumes out there!

Are you excited to see Netflix expand its JoJo library? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.