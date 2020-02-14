JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Shares New Kishibe Rohan OVA Trailer

While fans wait for the news of whether or not JoJo's Bizarre Adventure will be returning for a sixth season, following the story of Jolyne Cujoh in Stone Ocean, the anime will be making a comeback with a brand new OVA in the form of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan. The side story, which will feature one of the supporting characters from the fourth season of Diamond Is Unbreakable, the titular mangaka who has the Stand with the name of "Heaven's Door". Now, the franchise has released a brand new trailer for the upcoming OVA that sees Rohan put into a scenario where exercise may be the only thing that saves his life!

The upcoming original video animation is based on a spin-off of the franchise that took an episodic look into the life of the one time antagonist of the sleepy town of Morioh, placing this manga artist into some deadly scenarios where he won't have Josuke or the rest of his friends helping him out. The manga for this spin-off originally premiered in the late 1990s and has been released with around nine volumes, so we're crossing our fingers that each of these chapters get their own anime adaptations.

"The Run" which is this installment of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan is actually the most recent chapter of the long running spin-off and features a health nut who harbors a Stand that allows him to bring his body to the pinnacle of perfection. Needless to say, the episode will be action packed and create a scenario that is just as bizarre, if not moreso, than the adventures that plagued the Joestar family through the years!

The episodes will be featured on a Blu-Ray that is released on March 25th, with the previous installments of the series included!

Will you be catching this upcoming JoJo's Bizarre Adventure spin-off show? What other supporting characters from the franchise do you think should get their own OVA? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. As of this writing, five part of the series have officially received anime adaptations and fans are anxiously waiting to find out about the others.