Fiery Pokemon Cosplay Gives Scorbunny a Fighting Twist

Like every other generation of the Pokemon video game releases thus far, fans were introduced to three new starters. Sobble, the water type, Grookey, the grass type, and Scorbunny the fire type. Each of these starters have their own sets of fans, and while Scorbunny wasn't an early favorite (that honor went to Sobble) the little fire bunny has been scorching up screens ever since the game actually hit shelves. Things have been made even better for this firestarter thanks to its key role in the newest iteration of the anime series as well.

Although Ash Ketchum and his trusty Pikachu are still at the core of the newest anime, there has been a new protagonist switching things up. A new young trainer, named Go, is now out to catch all the Pokemon he comes across along with his very first official catch in the series, Scorbunny. Thanks to this anime duo, fans have seen a whole new side of Scorbunny.

This blend of cute and toughness comes through well not only in the anime, but in this cosplay from artist @lizcat_403 (who you can find on Instagram here). With a fiery take on the Pokemon imagining Scorbunny as a fighting girl, Scorbunny is now ready to take on all challengers in the tough Pokemon world. Check it out below:

Pokemon fans have been totally in love with Scorbunny ever since it made its initial debut in the anime series. Initially turned away by Go, this Scorbunny fought hard to travel across the Galar region in order to join Go on his journey. Now that the two have become a team, through all the episodes of the anime thus far have shown just how much the two are perfect for one another.

What are your thoughts of the Go and Scorbunny duo? Which of the new Pokemon Sword and Shield starter trio is your favorite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter! Pokemon: The Series is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. There's also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco.

