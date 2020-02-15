This Pokemon Sword and Shield Cosplay Brings Sobble to Life in NSFW Fashion

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield debuted this past November as the first mainline Pokemon games for the Nintendo Switch. And despite controversy over their lack of National Dex and reused animations, the pair are the fastest-selling games in series history. To date, they have attracted over 16 million players, which undoubtedly includes both hardcore fans that play every Pokemon game, and nostalgic fans who perhaps haven't played since some of the earlier releases. All of this is to say, the pair of games were one of the biggest releases last year, and one of the biggest releases on Nintendo Switch ever.

Of course, with so many players there's a lot debate over the game, including what starter is the best. Obviously, Scorbunny is, but there are plenty of Grookey elitists and Sobble die-hards out there. And if you're one of the latter, you will likely appreciate this new Sobble cosplay from Luxlo, which brings the water lizard to life in incredible fashion.

Unfortunately, Luxlo doesn't reveal how long this particular cosplay took to create, but it's easily one of the better Sobble cosplays I've seen yet. Personally, I prefer Hitmonlee cosplays, but this is pretty impressive.

