A Certain Scientific Railgun to Take Hiatus Amongst Coronavirus Fears

One of the more anticipated anime returns of the Winter 2020 season was A Certain Scientific Railgun. After the big return of A Certain Magical Index a couple of years ago and the debut of new spin-off A Certain Scientific Accelerator, fans have been waiting quite patiently to see the third season of Railgun. Things have been progressing smoothly for the last few weeks of the season, but now things have hit a speed bump as worries about the major Coronavirus outbreak have shifted production schedules for the series.

The official website for A Certain Scientific Railgun T (the official name for the anime's third season) announced that the seventh episode of the series -- originally scheduled to premiere on Friday, February 21st in Japan -- will no longer be airing as intended. Instead, the series' sixth episode will be re-aired.

The staff revealed that complications from the COVID-19 Coronavirus have impacted the production schedule for the third season, so the seventh episode currently is under hiatus without an official air date. One will be revealed at a later time, so stay tuned to ComicBook.com for any future updates on this schedule.

The Coronavirus has been a much more serious affair than initially presumed, and the growing pandemic is beginning to worry some major players. One of which is AnimeJapan, as the staff behind the upcoming Spring convention announced that it might be cancelled altogether should more concerns arise as well.

You can currently find A Certain Scientific Railgun T streaming on Crunchyroll, and with an English dub on FunimationNOW. They describe the new season as such, "A third season blasts its way through Academy City from the studio that brought you Food Wars!, SHIMONETA, and more! Mikoto Misaka and her friends prepare for the Daihasei Festival, a seven-day athletic competition between esper schools. Academy City opens to the public for the event, but with the whole town abuzz, no one notices when trouble stirs behind the scenes."

