Dragon Ball Star Shows Off Impressive Custom Vegeta Funko

Chris Sabat has made a name for himself by bringing the prince of the Saiyans to life via the English dub of the Dragon Ball franchise. Having provided the voice of Vegeta since the Frieza Saga, Sabat is thought of by many as the premiere voice for one of the greatest anti-heroes of anime history. Though he is most popular for Dragon Ball, he also has brought to life some heavy hitters such as All Might from My Hero Academia and Zoro from One Piece! Now, Sabat himself has shared a custom made Funko Pop that creates a figure that leans into the idea of "cell shading", making for an impressive Dragon Ball figure.

Dragon Ball is easily one of the top selling franchises when it comes to Funko Pops, with nearly every character from the long running franchise given a figure of their own within this popular medium. Vegeta himself has numerous Funkos to his name, with one recently giving us a scene of the prince of all Saiyans slurping down some noodles! As the franchise continues in the manga, and will surely one day continue with the anime as well, we're sure to see far more Funko Pops of the diminutive Saiyan making a return with all new figures.

Chris Sabat shared the impressive custom Funko Pop on his Official Twitter Account, which was originally created by Dragon Ball fan Abernaffy Customs, creating a cell shaded version of Vegeta who is ready to unleash one of his trademark energy attacks in the form of the Final Flash:

This is one of the coolest gifts I’ve ever been given. I’m still speechless. @Abbernaffyfunko is easily one of the best POP customizers in the business. https://t.co/wi4eOd9WMN — Christopher Sabat (@JustChrisSabat) February 16, 2020

