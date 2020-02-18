One Piece Artwork Imagines Nami in Iconic Anime Styles

One Piece has seen one of the biggest waves of popularity that the franchise has ever seen thanks in part to the Wano Country arc. With the Straw Hat Pirates navigating a terrifying new landscape in a country that is isolated from the rest of the world, Luffy and his crew have sworn to free the nation from the iron fist of Kaido and his Beast Pirates! With the navigator of the Straw Hats joining this quest, the young cat burglar Nami has just gained the spotlight once again thanks in part to an artist drawing her in numerous other anime styles.

Eiichiro Oda's franchise has excelled thanks in part to its unique storytelling style as well as the dynamic art from the mangaka that has been steadily released since its debut in 1997. The energetic art style is recognizable within a moment's glance, so it's definitely fascinating to see what some of the beloved characters of the swashbuckling franchise would look like were they to be introduced in other anime franchises. Though One Piece is currently struggling for supremacy against the likes of Demon Slayer, it will still go down in history as one of the biggest anime franchises of all time!

Twitter Artist KaiizokuQueen shared this impressive gathering of art styles that imagines Nami in the art styles of Dragon Ball Z, My Hero Academia, Naruto, Bleach, Demon Slayer, Attack On Titan, providing anime fans with some interesting takes on the cat burglar of the Straw Hat Pirates:

Nami in 6 different anime styles.

(credit: winter7th) pic.twitter.com/0LuvP3fTxw — Nami || ナミ (@KaiizokuQueen) February 17, 2020

The Wano Arc hasn't just given us a look into the lives of the united Straw Hat Pirates, it's also given us a look into the past of the world of the Grand Line. By showing us the life of the Daimyo of Kuri, Oden, we have seen the earlier days of such legendary pirates as Gol D. Roger and Whitebeard! Needless to say, Wano has been one of the most important arcs of One Piece to date and we can't wait to see where it goes from here!

Eiichiro Oda's One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 90 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author.

