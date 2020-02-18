Krispy Kreme's Back at it Again with Rick and Morty Doughnuts

Rick and Morty finally debuted the first half of its long awaited fourth season last year, and while we're currently waiting to find out when we'll get to see the final half, the Rick and Morty franchise is still living on with some major collaborations. The Adult Swim animated series has graced tons of merchandise and hilarious product placements over the years (with its major Super Bowl promo with Pringles being a recent notable standout), but a concerning few of them have been what could be considering "delicious." But now Rick and Morty's out to change that with Krispy Kreme.

Krispy Kreme has announced that chains in Australia will begin selling a set of collaborative doughnuts and a specialty shake flavor inspired by Rick and Morty. In select locations in Australia until March 16th, the Rick and Morty doughnut spread includes choices such as the Pickle Rick and Strawberry Smiggles flavored doughnuts.

Thankfully the Pickle Rick doughnut is not pickle flavored, but instead is filled with a lemon flavored creme and topped with a white chocolate Pickle Rick. There's the Simple Rick's Wafer Cookie doughnut which is filled with vanilla creme and dipped in strawberry truffle with a white chocolate garnish too.

There's the Strawberry Smiggles, with strawberry filling and topped with mini marshmallows, crunchy meringue pieces and confetti. Finally, there's the Fleeb Juice shake which combines Krispy Kreme's "raspberry and blue heaven flavors." Unfortunately for fans outside of Australia, there are currently no plans to bring this collaboration to other territories (known as of this writing). But fans in the United States are used to this kind of thing from the franchise.

One of thee more recent angry reactions came from the reveal that fans in Australia and New Zealand were able to watch Rick and Morty's newest season on Netflix, and fans in the United States were concerned as to why they couldn't do the same. But there are various licensing deals in effect making that happen, and the same is most likely true here (though that is purely conjecture).

But the last time Rick and Morty had a major collaboration with a food chain, shortages of Szechuan Sauce showed a whole new side of the series' fandom that probably wouldn't have shown itself otherwise. But what do you think? Would you go out and try these Rick and Morty doughnuts if you had the chance? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!