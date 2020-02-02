Super Bowl 2020 Commercials: All the Best Ads You Need to See

By JK Schmidt

It's time for the yearly event that every pop culture junkie can't escape, because 2020 is finally seeing the broadcast of Super Bowl LIV on FOX. That means fans can get ready for good food, good football, a good halftime show, and good commercials, of course. This year has already seen the debut of hilarious advertisements from Bud Light, Planters Peanuts, Pringles, Hyundai, Cheetos, and many many more. Some of these commercials feature familiar faces such as Chris Evans, Wesley Snipes, Taraji P. Henson, John Cena, and others in comedic roles that are sure to be the topic of conversation this week.

Some of these companies have already released their ads, such as Pringles' amazing crossover with Rick and Morty or the tragic death of Mr. Peanut. But many others are expected to debut during the Big Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Whether you want to rewatch all of the best spots or if you missed them and need to catch up, we have you covered.

Below are all of the best commercials from the 2020 Super Bowl, including all of the popular ads such as Rick and Morty's Pringle dilemma, Bryan Cranston's creepy recreation of The Shining, and MC Hammer's stroke of genius.

Read on to see all of the best Super Bowl LIV commercials, and one sure to let us know which one is your favorite in the comments.

Please note that this post will be updated with more off the commercials as they start to be released throughout the broadcast of the Super Bowl.

