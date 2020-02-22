Demon Slayer Cosplay Shows Off Shinobu's Butterfly

Demon Slayer has managed to do the impossible during its brief history, dethroning the juggernaut that is Eiichiro Oda's One Piece from the throne of highest selling manga. With the story of Tanjiro and Nezuko topping the charts, its no surprise to see more fan inspired works coming down the pike! One of the demon slaying protagonists that appeared later on in the first season is perhaps one of the scariest characters to appear in the anime, which is certainly saying something for a series populated with spider monsters and shadow demons! Now, one fan has created some inspiring cosplay bringing Shinobu to life!

When Shinobu first hits the scene, she assists Zenitsu in his fight against the Spider Clan, having been injected with venom and slowly transforming into a spider creature himself. Saving his life as he stands on the precipice of death, Shinobu encounters the "mother" of the family and reveals her true terrifying nature, relishing in the death of the Spider Clan member and proving how powerful she truly is. While we aren't sure if she'll be making an appearance in the upcoming Demon Slayer film, we're positive she'll be appearing in an eventual second season of the wildly popular anime!

Instagram Cosplayer Haoriiii shared their impressive take on Shinobu, not forgetting to add one of her patented butterflies, which is such a big part of this particular demon slayer's aesthetic throughout the series as a part of the organization that taught Tanjiro how to wield a sword:

What do you think of this Demon Slayer cosplay that perfectly brings Shinobu to life? Who has been your favorite demon slayer of the series so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and demon slaying!

