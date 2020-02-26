Tower of God Anime Releases First Trailer and Poster

Of all the "Crunchyroll Originals" that are being released this year, perhaps none are more anticipated than Tower of God, which has just released a new trailer and poster to get fans hyped for the April 1st arrival of the anime from WEBTOON. The series, which will be joining the likes of In Spectre, The God Of High School, High Guardian Spice, and FreakAngels to name a few. With the new series presenting a young boy named Bam attempting to ascend a tower to discover his friend Rachel, the series originally debuted as a manga in 2010 and is looking to now make a splash in the world of anime!

Tower Of God itself has a premise that, on paper, sounds somewhat similar to that of Made In Abyss, the anime series that follows characters as they move down into the Earth's core to discover the location of a lost loved one. The upcoming anime series changes things up a little from the premise of Abyss, offering characters in said universe the opportunity to have their wildest dreams come true if they are able to ascend the "Tower". Each floor of the tower is as large as a continent and throws unique challenges at each character looking to conquer it, offering a number of adventures for Twenty-Fifth Bam to face.

The Official Twitter Account for the Tower Of God anime shared the latest trailer, giving us a brand new look into the world of "irregulars" and "chosen regulars" that are looking to ascend the tower in order to accomplish their lives' goals, whatever they may be:

🔥ANNOUNCEMENT🔥

Prepare yourselves for the highly anticipated anime adaptation of popular @WEBTOON series, TOWER OF GOD!! Coming to @Crunchyroll April 2020! pic.twitter.com/wqfQSEN9w9 — Tower of God (@tog_anime) February 25, 2020

The official description of Tower Of God reads as such:

"Tower of God centers around a boy called Twenty-Fifth Bam, who has spent most of his life trapped beneath a vast and mysterious Tower, with only his close friend, Rachel, to keep him company. When Rachel enters the Tower, Bam manages to open the door into it as well, and faces challenges at each floor of this tower as he tries to find his closest companion."

Will you be catching Tower Of God when it premieres in April on Crunchyroll? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Crunchyroll Originals!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.