Crunchyroll Announces 7 New Anime Series With "Crunchyroll Originals" Including Tower of God, Noblesse, and More

Crunchyroll continues to be one of the premiere site for streaming anime, and has now announced that it will be releasing seven new anime series to its library dubbed "Crunchyroll Originals". The upcoming series will include Onyx Equinox, The God of High School, Meiji Gekken: Sword & Gun, Tower of God, High Guardian Spice, Noblesse, and FreakAngels in total. While the series of In/Spectre is currently airing on Crunchyroll, it is still considering to fall under this category of series. With streaming services like Netflix and Funimation vying for supremacy, Crunchyroll is making a big push to stay ahead of the competition.

These series will be launching this year, except for In Spectre which is already on the streaming service, promising a glut of new anime that will be added to Crunchyroll. The descriptions for the anime read as such:

The God Of High School

"This action-packed series follows a high schooler and his friends as they compete in an epic tournament, borrowing power directly from the gods and uncovering a mysterious organization along the way… With the promise of their heart's deepest desires, motivating their tournament victory."

High Guardian Spice

"Four fierce girls train to become great heroes at High Guardian Academy, where they form allegiances, uncover betrayals, and discover their true identities, wile preparing to protect the world from an ominous unknown threat"

FreakAngels

"After civilization comes to a sudden and crashing end, twelve 23-year-old psychics living in the rubble of London must check their wild impulses and discover their better angels in order to rebuild society."

Meiji Gekken: Sword & Gun

"The anime series follows an ensemble of characters - a former samurai, a yakuza bodyguard, a devious spy and a geisha assassin - as they try to find their place in the rapidly evolving Meiji-era while escaping the sins of their pasts."

Onyx Equinox

"A young Aztec boy is saved from death by the gods and chosen to act as 'humanity's champion,' forced to discard his apathy toward his fellow man and prove humanity's potential in a fight that spans across fantastical-yet-authentic Mesoamerican cultures."

Noblesse: Awakening

"This fantasy follows a powerful vampire noble who is thrown into modern civilization after 820 years of slumber. Dangerous adventures with his new friends await as they combat a secret organization and uncover his past."

Which of these anime series looks the most appealing to you from the Crunchyroll Originals roster? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Crunchyroll!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.