Super Dragon Ball Heroes Confirms Name of Season 2 Premiere

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is about to start its second season, promising a battle between Goku and the Gods of Destruction, revealing the name for the first episode of the latest arc, "The Invasion Of The Gods Of Destruction! The Beginning Of A New Battle!" With this upcoming season planning to focus on not just our familiar heroes, but the Xeno fighter versions of them to boot, there is clearly going to be a lot to dig into with the soon to arrive arc. With the Gods of Destruction and the Dark Demon Dimension posing threats, how will the Z Fighters win the day?

Dragon Ball Heroes has run for many years in the East thanks in part to the arcade game that allows players to collect cards of their favorite heroes and villains from the Akira Toriyama franchise. With a manga of its own documenting the side story that takes place outside of the main continuity, the series has shown us a number of new characters and transformations that haven't made their way into the premiere series. With season two having already given us a primer episode that detailed the past battle between the Xeno fighters and the Dark Demon Dimension, it's clear that the Z Fighters are going have their work cut out for them.

Twitter User DBSChronicles shared the title for episode one of season two for Super Dragon Ball Heroes, promising the seeds being sown for the battle that will once again pit Goku against the God of Destruction Beerus, potentially along with his brethren from the alternate universes:

#SDBH NEW Series Big Bang Mission "Universe Genesis Arc" begins on March 5, 2020. *Episode 1* is titled "The Invasion of Gods of Destruction! The Beginning of a New Battle!" Preview summary later today. Special thanks to @lightning446 for helping me out with arc name. pic.twitter.com/1JNVNRY4G7 — 🍌 SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) February 23, 2020

The Xeno universe is certainly an odd one, trading in the likes of Super Saiyan Blue for most of the Saiyans to instead wield the most popular transformation from Dragon Ball GT, Super Saiyan 4. In the initial battle against the Dark Demon Dimension, things took a much different path from the main continuity with Trunks, instead of Goku, seemingly becoming the first Super Saiyan God, using the transformation's power to win the day.

What do you think of the title for the first episode of season two of Super Dragon Ball Heroes? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

