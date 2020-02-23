Super Dragon Ball Heroes Shares Thrilling Poster for Season 2

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has become a surprise hit with even its biggest naysayers. A couple of years back, fans were told the popular arcade game would be getting a promotional anime, and many were not excited. After all, the loss of Dragon Ball Super was fresh then, and audiences were far more interested in a sequel than a spin off. But thanks to its outlandish plot, Super Dragon Ball Heroes has amassed a fandom, and its season two poster has gone live at last.

For those who did not know, the anime is slated to debut in March. Super Dragon Ball Heroes will follow up last season with the Big Bang Mission arc, and this new poster shows who Goku will be forced to face off with.

As you can see below, the poster shows Super Saiyan Blue Goku in the front while Beerus stands across from him. The teacher-student pair are definitely about to fight for real, and the idea has got fans thrilled. After all, it has been quite awhile since the duo have seriously fought, and fans are eager to see how Goku stacks up to Beerus now.

(Photo: Shueisha / Bandai)

The rest of the poster shows off some familiar and not-to-familiar faces. Fu is in the middle with his back turned to fans. The baddie looks just as pretentious as you'd guess, but he is joined by several newcomers. The newbies are birds with one feathered gold and the other black.

Finally, the gang in the back is easy to recognize given their designs. The Gods of Destruction are overseeing the whole thing, and that has got fans nervous. They have been told the Big Bang Mission will turn the Gods into bad guys, so here's to hoping Goku and company can handle the clowns. The premiere of season two is slated to debut in early March, so Universe 7 does not have much time to prepare before this next adventure sneaks up on it!

