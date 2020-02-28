JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Unleashes New Trailer For Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure may not have its sixth season confirmed, it is returning to the world of anime with the upcoming spin-off series that is Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan and has a brand new preview video to prove it! The brand new adventure of everyone's favorite mangaka from the fourth season of the franchise, Diamond Is Unbreakable, will see Rohan visiting Italy to encounter a threat that is perhaps the most grotesque that the series has ever seen. With both this episode and its sister installment titled "The Run" looking to debut next month, its a good time to be a fan of Hirohiko Araki's masterpiece!

This adventure, which will be adapting a story from the manga series of the same name, has Rohan taking a break from his insanely popular manga series and searching for inspiration in Italy. As he finds himself wandering into a confessional booth in a nearby church, a man mistakes him for a priest and pours his heart out to the successful artist. Without going too deeper into spoilers, you can see from the trailer that things begin to seriously pop off for the supporting character of the Morioh and will surely act as another fine installment of the JoJo franchise!

A North American release, and English Dub, have yet to be confirmed but considering the popularity of the series both in the East and the West, we would imagine it will only be a matter of time before we see these two OVA episodes make their way to our friendly neighborhood streaming services.

For those not familiar with Kishibe Rohan, the young artist has the ability to summon a Stand dubbed "Heaven's Door", which allows its user to "read" the past of its targets by reading their faces as if they were literally a book. Needless to say, this ability comes deeply in handy throughout his adventures, though they weren't enough to initially defeat Josuke and his friends when he was introduced as an antagonist in the series.

The characters of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure don't just stand apart from other entries in the medium of anime thanks to their flashy clothing and insane color schemes, but due to their idiosyncratic personalities that you most likely would never encounter in the real world. We're crossing our fingers that these upcoming OVA episodes, which hit Japan next month, will be worthy installments of the series!

What do you think of this latest trailer for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!

