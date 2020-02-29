JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Gives Us A New Take On Its Ghost With The Most

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure had a "ghost with the most" in its fourth season, focusing on the sleepy town of Morioh, and one fan has decided to create some cosplay with regards to one of the village's most supernatural members in the form of Reimi Sugimoto! Reimi, for those who followed the franchise, was one of the victims of Yoshikage Kira, the hand obsessed villain who stalked the homes and back alleys of Morioh. While Reimi didn't have a Stand of her own, she assisted Josuke and his friends as they brought the fight to Kira throughout Diamond Is Unbreakable!

Reimi was an interesting character in the franchise, not just because she was a ghost, but also due to the fact that her origins and current locale were so interesting. When she was first discovered by Koichi and Rohan in the back alley, they did not realize that she was in fact a spectre. Once discovering that she was no longer among the land of the living, they also discovered the terrifying secret of her environment, which acted as a portal between the land of the living and the land of the dead. With terrifying spectres haunting the alleyway, Stand Users found themselves extra cautious while traversing this landscape.

Instagram Cosplayer AnongNoon shared this dead on interpretation of Reimi Sugimoto, who had a hand in bringing down her killer Kira after having his soul enter her alley way and be dragged down into the abyss by the demons that stalked the pathway:

Kira's obsession with female hands was creepy enough on its own, but the damage it did to both his victims and their families could not be overstated. Reimi found herself remaining on earth, only able to leave once her killer was brought to justice. As Diamond Is Unbreakable featured both ghosts and aliens during its story, it certainly is one of the weirder installments of the franchise that is JoJo's Bizarre Adventure!

What do you think of this amazing cosplay for Reimi from Diamond Is Unbreakable? Who is your favorite ghost to appear in anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!

