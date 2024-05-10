Suicide Squad Isekai Releases Harley Quinn Focused Trailer

The Isekai genre is expanding in the anime medium, with the DC Universe getting in on the action this July via the Suicide Squad Isekai. Gathering the likes of Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark, it would seem that Amanda Waller is sending the super villains into a world that is ripped straight from some of the biggest anime. While a release date for the series remains a mystery, the upcoming Isekai has dropped a new trailer focusing on Harleen Quinzel to get fans hyped for its July release.

While it has yet to be revealed if the Suicide Squad will receive a second season for their original anime series, things are looking more positive in that direction thanks to Warner Bros news released earlier this year. The studio stated in a previous report that it is upping its investment in the anime medium "significantly" in the future, meaning that this new take on the DC super villains might only be the opening salvo when it comes to re-imaging the heroes and villains of the comic book universe. With Wit Studio well known for its work on the likes of Attack on Titan, Ranking of Kings, and Spy x Family, they're a good bet to handle the Squad.

Harley Quinn is Front And Center in Suicide Squad Isekai

If you want to know more about the Suicide Squad Isekai before its July arrival, Warner Bros and Wit have shared the following description, "In the crime-ridden Gotham city, Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S., has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface and King Shark. These DC Super-Villains are sent into an otherworldly realm that's connected to this world through a gate. It's a world of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies—an "ISEKAI"!"

The description continues, "Harley and others go on a rampage after arriving in ISEKAI but are captured by the Kingdom's soldiers and sent to prison. They only have 72 hours before the bomb on their neck explodes. The deadline is fast approaching. After negotiations with Queen Aldora, the condition for liberation was the conquest of the hostile Imperial army. They have no choice but to throw themselves head-first into the front line of battle."

