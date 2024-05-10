Blood of Zeus Season 2 is Now on Netflix

Powerhouse Animation has become a heavy hitter on Netflix, and the studio has another major release that has recently arrived on the streaming service in Blood of Zeus' second season. The production house, for those who need a reminder of their past work, Powerhouse is responsible for the likes of Castlevania, Seis Manos, and Masters of The Universe to name a few. While its been around four years since the first season debuted, the second season is looking to make up for lost time.

Right around the time of the first season's release, we here at ComicBook had the chance to chat with show creators Charley Parlapanides, Vlas Parlapanides, and Shaunt Nigoghossian. Here's what Shaunt originally had to say about what they were looking to do with season two, "I hope that they have the same childlike enjoyment that I got out of those movies and those books when I was a kid. There are a lot of homages to them, Jason and the Argonauts and Seventh Voyage of Sinbad and Clash of the Titans. If you look really closely, there's a lot of stuff in there. And, for me, it was magical. Lord of the Rings was the one that came out later that I was like, "Oh my God, there's another world I can dive into." And I hope that this is that for people."

Blood of Zeus Season 2 is Here

Who will be the next ruler of the heavens? The second season of the Blood of Zeus is NOW PLAYING only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/g8taLC6jo3 — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) May 10, 2024

Blood of Zeus received a stellar "5 Out Of 5" review from us here at ComicBook, as our own Nick Valdez stated the impact that the animated series had on Netflix's animation domination, "Blood of Zeus comes in the wake of several of Netflix's original anime efforts, and is a great example of the kind of fun experimentation a strong idea can bring to the medium. Carving out a path unique from its contemporaries, Blood of Zeus has kicked open the door to a whole new world of anime for Netflix.

If you want a breakdown of Blood of Zeus' big comeback next month, here's how the Netflix original animated series describes its second season, "Following Zeus' demise, a power vacuum emerges amongst the gods, leaving Heron, Zeus' demigod son, struggling to find his place. He is racked with loss and hears a mysterious refrain in his dreams, prodding him to save his brother, Seraphim, who is suffering the terrors of the Underworld. Unbeknownst to Heron, Hades is trying to enlist Seraphim to help him secure Zeus' vacant throne and save his family from their long-standing suffering."

