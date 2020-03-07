5 Ways Dragon Ball Super's Moro Arc Can End

The main Dragon Ball Super series may be on hiatus with its anime, but the manga has continued to move along with a brand new threat facing our favorite Z Fighters in the form of the sorcerer Moro and we're here to give you five different ways the current arc may end! With both Goku and Vegeta undergoing new forms of training to prepare for the next fight they have with the energy sapping antagonist, it's clear that the fight taking place on Earth is going to be one of the most difficult that the Z Fighters have ever faced! The Moro Arc has done a great job of placing the spotlight on characters outside of the main Saiyans, bringing the likes of Roshi, Chiaotzu, and Yamcha, to name a few, back into the fold! With Moro having just landed on Earth and the Z Fighters struggling against his minions, it's clear that the arc is moving faster and faster to its conclusion. Keeping this in mind, here are a few ways that the deadly battle against the horned sorcerer may come to an end!

Vegeta Wins (Photo: Viz Media) Oh this one would be sweet. While Goku is attempting to train in mastering Ultra Instinct, Vegeta has seperated from his long time rival, instead vying to head to the planet Yardrat to learn its mysteries and special techniques. When the citizens of Yardrat greet the prince of the Saiyans, they tell him of the moves they are capable outside of Instant Transmission, which has become a staple for Goku. With cloning, healing, and even growing to giant size now being options for Vegeta to learn, it's clear that the hot tempered Saiyan has a number of different options to rely upon. With Moro's threat, it's clear that simply becoming stronger isn't going to be enough to defeat him. We have to imagine that even Ultra Instinct wouldn't be enough to bring down Moro in his current form, which would leave room for Vegeta to step right up to the challenge! Needless to say, the techniques of Yardrat would be a great way to differentiate Vegeta from the rest of the Z Fighters!

Goku Perfects Ultra Instinct

(Photo: Toei Animation) When Ultra Instinct was first introduced during the Tournament of Power, Goku was barely able to tap into its power, gaining a certain level of mastery during the final fight against Jiren. With his hair turning silver, he was able to nearly defeat Jiren, but not until the transformation wrecked havoc on his body, nearly costing both him and his universe the victory. With his training with Merus, the renegade angel on the same level as Whis, it's clear that Goku has been working to gain a better understanding of this reactionary strength. The power still remains with Goku but he doesn't have the ability to turn it on and off in a similar way as he does with his various Super Saiyan levels. With the ending of the Moro Arc, perhaps Ultra Instinct will be Goku's "go-to" transformation in the years to come! Meanwhile, speaking of Super Saiyans....

Super Saiyan Becomes A Thing Of The Past (Photo: Toei Animation) Moro's entire "schtick" is sapping the energy from his opponent, but imagine what happens if the finale sees the sorcerer permanently stealing the ability of both Goku, Vegeta, and the rest of the Saiyans to transform into Super Saiyans. This would be an extremely interesting swerve, as it would place everyone on an even playing field once again, and with Dragon Ball Super's tendency to place the focus on supporting characters, we could definitely see this potentially being an option. With Vegeta learning about the powers of the planet Yardrat and Goku attempting to better learn how to harness his ki, perhaps we could hit a point where Moro makes it completely impossible for them to access the legendary transformation.

Moro Becomes A Good Guy (Photo: Shueisha) Listen, at this point in the Dragon Ball franchise, nearly every villain in the series that appears has a 50/50 shot of joining the Z Fighters. Freeza for example might not be a full fledged crime fighter but he's certainly working his way toward it! While Moro has clearly hit the scene attempting to steal as much energy as he can from planets and opponents alike, characters like Vegeta, Freeza, and Majin Buu have done far worse and eventually turned to the light! While Moro's motives are fairly nihilistic and evil, we have to imagine that there is a way for him, like so many other villains, to join the Z Fighters in a future fight!