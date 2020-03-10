Weathering With You Wins Top Prize at Japan Anime Awards

Weathering With You is one of the biggest anime movies in recent memory, so it's definitely no surprise to see that it has become a top winner at the Japan Anime Awards! Specifically, the Japan Academy Film Prize Association ranked the recently released film that centers around a pair of young teenagers coming to grips with a supernatural ability to control the weather as the "Animation of the Year" for 2019!

The film, licensed by GKIDS for its North American release, has been received well critically and commercially, making waves in theaters prior to its eventual home video release. The director/creator of the film, Shinkai Makoto, has found a definite niche for himself, creating worlds that blend the mundane with the magical as they focus on young love. Needless to say, many will agree it was one of the biggest anime films released last year!

Shinkai Makoto shared the news via his Official Twitter Account, showing his thanks and admiration for the staff that helped his vision come true, as well as for those who had ventured to the movie theaters to support the spiritual successor to the critically acclaimed Your Name:

The tweet translates to:

"At the Japan Academy Film Prize, RADWIMPS won the Outstanding Achievement in Music award, and 'Weathering With You' received Animation of the Year. Congratulations, RADWIMPS! Also, thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the staff who put effort into this film and the audience who supported us. I hope to see you again soon in my next film!"

What did you think of Weathering With You? Do you think it was deserving of its recent award win? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the works of Shinkai Makoto!

Via Crunchyroll

