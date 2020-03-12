Dragon Ball Tour Cancels U.S. Concert Date Due to Coronavirus

If you thought the impact of the coronavirus wasn't going to impact you in any way, that has all changed within the last 24 hours. In the U.S., a slew of orders have been made to keep the disease from spreading, and one of them asks for large gatherings to cancel before they are forced to. So in the spirit of safety, Toei Animation has decided to cancel its first U.S. tour date of the Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure.

The announcement was made over on Twitter by Toei Animation. You can read the official press release regarding the cancellation below:

"It is with great sadness that we are announcing the cancellation of the Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure concert at the Rosemont Theatre on March 27th, due to the ongoing coronavirus situation," the post reads.

Official announcement regarding the “Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure” concert in Chicago:https://t.co/OwsOCEtGPc pic.twitter.com/aE8isrBRsJ — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) March 11, 2020

"This global health concern has made travel for our invited guest performers impossible, and has raised concern for the health and safety of all attendees. While we are disappointed in having to make this decision, we do so for the sake of the well-being of everyone involved: performers, crew, invited guests, and you, our wonderful fans," the statement continues before adding, "Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time."

For those of you who do not know, the Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure kicked off last year to great success. The show let fans around the world witness their favorite scores from Dragon Ball in a whole new way. The show was slated to bring the concert to the U.S. in a matter of weeks, but it turns out that will no longer be happening. Refunds for the event are currently being offered in light of its cancellation, and fans are waiting to see how future dates for the tour will proceed.

Are you surprised by this announcement? Or was it just a matter of time? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.