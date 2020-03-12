The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Writer Details Its Canon Story

If there wasn't enough to be excited about when it comes to The Witcher, you should know it is about to come out with an anime of its own. And if that is not big enough to blow your mind, would it help if we told you writer Beau DeMayo is overseeing the project? After working on the live-action TV series for Netflix, the writer is ready to step into the world of anime, and he spoke with ComicBook.com recently about the canon story fans can expect.

When asked to comment on the canon status of Nightmare of the Wolf, DeMayo had to be careful with what he shared.

"The show is... It's funny because it's such a unique property. Because the show is based on the books and not the game. It's been an interesting thing to control that perspective, in terms of, we were looking at the books, always looking at the books. And there's always going to be some similarities because they're all coming from the same mothership, basically," DeMayo said, discussing the difficulties of adapting a novel.

"But the anime itself, for as much as I can say about it, because as you know, Netflix, as well," he continued before adding: "It is definitely something that is in canon with our live action series."

When Nightmare of the Wolf was first announced, it was said the anime would be canon to the TV show. In fact, it will even feature familiar faces from the show, but you don't need to expect Geralt to show up. Vesemir will take on the lead role as the anime explores his past long before Geralt came on as his apprentice. When asked to tackle this story, DeMayo says showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich had animation in mind, and they agreed anime was the best medium in which to explore Vesemir's story.

"I was aware when Lauren came and asked me to write it, what we could do in animation that you cannot do in live-action. There is not necessarily always parity between those two mediums. There are things that you can animate in an animated form that will look so amazing, so bad-ss, that if you did it in action, in live-action, it's just going to look goofy or it's just going to register as a little false to the human eye," DeMayo told us.

Now, fans only have to wait to see how Nightmare of the Wolf will turn out. The Witcher is clearly one of the properties Netflix holds dear, so you can expect good things from this upcoming venture.

