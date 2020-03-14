My Hero Academia Reveals How La Brava's Quirk Works

My Hero Academia's fourth season has introduced fans to a duo of much different villains than every other foe that had come before. The Cultural Festival arc has been running on pure emotion thus far, and this ended up being especially true for Gentle Criminal and La Brava as they came face to face against Deku. But as the fight between the two continued to unfold, something strange began to happen as it shifted much of the focus to Gentle and La Brava's perspective on their fight against Deku. He was the one who wanted to stop their dream.

This shift in perspective was clinched with La Brava finally getting involved in the fight. After teasing in the last episode that it was time to use her quirk, Episode 85 of the series finally showed us what that actual quirk was and it's sure a surprise. Her Quirk? Love that makes someone stronger the more she cares for them.

When it seemed like Gentle Criminal was going to be defeated by Deku, La Brava quietly whispered that she loved Gentle. It's revealed that by doing this she can power up the person she loves for a short time. The more that she loves them, the stronger they become. It can even be multiplied to be ten times as strong if it's activated in a crisis too. It has limitations in that it can only be used once a day, and lasts for a very limited time, so the two of them only use it as a last resort.

As Gentle doesn't like resorting to brute force, the two of them usually use La Brava's quirk for the sake of quick getaways. But he ends up using it in this fight against Deku and still loses at the end of the day. But seeing La Brava have such a non-threatening quirk, and one that was filled with such pure emotions, shows the greater extent of their relationship. The two of them found each other as they were both lost in this world of heroes that rejected them.

They both stood out to make a statement as a result, and unfortunately lost to Deku who often is fighting for very much the same cause. But at the end of the day, it is Deku's story despite his tragic foes. But what do you think? How do you feel about La Brava's quirk and its greater implications? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.