My Hero Academia Fans Are Deadset on Protecting La Brava

The latest episodes of My Hero Academia have introduced us to the new villains of Gentle Criminal and La Brava, with fans wanting nothing more than to protect the latter. The young girl is clearly a fan of the Youtube inspired villain, with her Quirk allowing her to strength Gentle himself based on just how much she adores the new villain of the franchise. While this diabolical duo may not be on the same power level as the likes of Overhaul and All For One, but fans are responding to La Brava's adorable aesthetic and promising to protect her at all costs!

With the nefarious pair attempting to make a name for themselves via filming their exploits and placing them on the internet, they have their sights set on the upcoming Cultural Festival at UA Academy, promising brand new problems for the students within Class 1A!