My Hero Academia Fans Are Deadset on Protecting La Brava
The latest episodes of My Hero Academia have introduced us to the new villains of Gentle Criminal and La Brava, with fans wanting nothing more than to protect the latter. The young girl is clearly a fan of the Youtube inspired villain, with her Quirk allowing her to strength Gentle himself based on just how much she adores the new villain of the franchise. While this diabolical duo may not be on the same power level as the likes of Overhaul and All For One, but fans are responding to La Brava's adorable aesthetic and promising to protect her at all costs!
With the nefarious pair attempting to make a name for themselves via filming their exploits and placing them on the internet, they have their sights set on the upcoming Cultural Festival at UA Academy, promising brand new problems for the students within Class 1A!
Adorable
I can't handle how adorable La Brava is 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/IPX0UZ9FZX— Ayano 🔥🗡 (@paperpandabears) February 18, 2020
Don't Go Feral
Shortstack youtuber villain gurl— Gattai @ Xenoblade DE (@ShinGattai) February 26, 2020
La brava be making me a feral boi pic.twitter.com/2zpKvwYXPm
Fans Wishing Her A Happy Birthday Even
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE ONE AND ONLY CUTIE LOVER VILLIAN, LA BRAVA 💕💕 pic.twitter.com/sc7yCBHqru— Gravity King #マギ3期 🇵🇷🐝🍀 (@GravityKingGoji) February 14, 2020
Too Cute
LA BRAVA IS SO CUTE I LITERALLY WANT TO PAT HER HEAD AND PINCH HER CHEEKS OMG pic.twitter.com/cTnH8qqEKi— deric (@todorokigenki) February 22, 2020
A Definite QT
I have an announcement to make:— Alex Marczuk (@AlexMarczuk) February 27, 2020
La Brava is a qt
Thank you for your attention pic.twitter.com/MS4fIuIZJ4
If Only We Were All As Happy
I want to be as happy as La Brava about literally anything. pic.twitter.com/gmkLb5psiR— Dan Kurtzke (@DanKurtzke) February 23, 2020
Fans View Perfection
✨💗💗💗 SHE'S PERFECT 💗💗💗✨ pic.twitter.com/Uq23goMejc— Osaka 💗✨#1 LA BRAVA STAN✨💗 (@osaka_kitty) February 22, 2020
Some Fans Can't Contain Their Excitement
I LOVE LA BRAVA SO MUCH UIYTFGHJK pic.twitter.com/h1aGIvPI5z— Silver Sphynx || Watching Zexal (@Silver_Sphynx) February 23, 2020
Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.