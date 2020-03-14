One Piece: Stampede Reaches New Box Office Milestone

One Piece launched a massive celebration for the 20th Anniversary of its anime last year, and capped things off with the even more massive release of One Piece: Stampede. As its major franchise would suggest, response to the film was better than many of the other films in the franchise in terms of critical and commercial response. This box office success continued as it released in different territories outside of Japan, and now that the film is reaching the end of its worldwide run and preparing for a home video release, it's reached a major new box office milestone.

One Piece: Stampede announced that it has now earned over 10 billion yen (around $93 million USD) in the box office worldwide. This makes it the highest grossing film in the franchise overall, and it's certainly a good sign that the franchise is now much stronger 20 years later than it was when it initially began.

One Piece: Stampede earned over $1 million USD with its limited release in North America alone, and now more fans than ever will be able to check it out for themselves. The film is currently gearing up for a release on Blu-ray and DVD on March 17th, and was a hit with ComicBook.com too.

We noted the following about the film in our spoiler-free review (which you can check out here), "One Piece: Stampede continues to surprise the longer it goes on. Each scene is brimming with excitement, and it's an experience that only a franchise like One Piece can provide. A film paying loving tributes to the past, the present, and even the future, One Piece: Stampede is incredible."

Funimation describes One Piece: Stampede as such, "Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat pirate crew are invited to a massive Pirate Festival that brings many of the most iconic characters from throughout the franchise to participate in competition with the Straw Hats to find Roger’s treasure. It also pits the Straw Hats against a new enemy named Bullet, a former member of Roger’s crew."

