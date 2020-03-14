One-Punch Man Artist Shares Slick Behind-the-Scenes Chapter Sketches
One-Punch Man's manga is one of the most well appreciated releases of all action series. Not only does a ton of that come from the genius writing of ONE's original webcomic, but more love has been shared for the manga adaptation of the series thanks to illustrator Yusuke Murata. As each new chapter of the series continues the Monster Association arc, the longest single narrative of the series to date, fans have come to love Murata's spin on things especially considering how much action takes place with each new chapter.
The war between the S-Class heroes and the Monster Association continues, and it's given us a ton of different fights between a variety of characters. Many of these fights are still to come in the English language translation of the series released through Viz Media, but Murata has given fans a look into what's to come.
Sharing a series of behind-the-scenes sketches for both previous and upcoming chapters in the manga, Murata showed fans a fun look at what kind of detailed work goes into the official chapter drops each time. Check them out below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!
It's Garou vs. Superalloy Blackluster!
ガロウ対クロビカリ ペン pic.twitter.com/vfdMcXIZMz— 村田雄介 (@NEBU_KURO) March 13, 2020
Child Emperor is Getting into Gear!
March 12, 2020
Drive Knight is Really Kicking Things Off!
駆動騎士 対 ニャーン ペン pic.twitter.com/9zt9uZgSPM— 村田雄介 (@NEBU_KURO) March 12, 2020
G5 is Getting Ready...
下２コマのG5さん割と気に入ってたけど、ペン入れしてからこの前のコマで刀一本抜いてたことに気がついて泣く泣くボツに。 pic.twitter.com/NsbDojm1iB— 村田雄介 (@NEBU_KURO) March 10, 2020
Child Emperor is Up to the Task!
童帝対G5ペン pic.twitter.com/UNufOzssBg— 村田雄介 (@NEBU_KURO) March 10, 2020
Here Comes Tatsumaki!
「”戦慄のタツマキ”の参戦であった」 ペン pic.twitter.com/0cIXbtWXn3— 村田雄介 (@NEBU_KURO) March 14, 2020
