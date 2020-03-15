One-Punch Man Artist Shares Slick Behind-the-Scenes Chapter Sketches

One-Punch Man‘s manga is one of the most well appreciated releases of all action series. Not only does a ton of that come from the genius writing of ONE’s original webcomic, but more love has been shared for the manga adaptation of the series thanks to illustrator Yusuke Murata. As each new chapter of the series continues the Monster Association arc, the longest single narrative of the series to date, fans have come to love Murata’s spin on things especially considering how much action takes place with each new chapter.

The war between the S-Class heroes and the Monster Association continues, and it’s given us a ton of different fights between a variety of characters. Many of these fights are still to come in the English language translation of the series released through Viz Media, but Murata has given fans a look into what’s to come.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sharing a series of behind-the-scenes sketches for both previous and upcoming chapters in the manga, Murata showed fans a fun look at what kind of detailed work goes into the official chapter drops each time. Check them out below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

It’s Garou vs. Superalloy Blackluster!

Child Emperor is Getting into Gear!

Drive Knight is Really Kicking Things Off!

駆動騎士 対 ニャーン ペン pic.twitter.com/9zt9uZgSPM — 村田雄介 (@NEBU_KURO) March 12, 2020

G5 is Getting Ready…

Child Emperor is Up to the Task!

Here Comes Tatsumaki!