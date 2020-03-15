New Boruto Theme Teases Shojoji's First Fight

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has officially taken the first steps into adapting the Mujina Bandits arc from the original manga with the latest episode of the series. Although the Hozuki Castle prologue arc featured some of the elements coming in this arc, Episode 148 of the series is the first step toward Boruto and Team 7's clash with the Mujina Gang. In fact, the latest episode of the anime also updates the opening theme just a bit as eagle eyed fans will now spot Boruto fighting against the main villain for the arc, Shojoji.

Shojoji has yet to officially appear in the anime in full, but was alluded to at the end of the Hozuki Castle prologue arc. After the surprising death of Tsukiyo leading to an even more surprising (and super gross) transformation, fans briefly saw Shojoji and his people eating jutsu in the works. You can actually see it a bit in the new opening too as Shojoji opens his maw.

The change to the opening theme (which has already been altered to reflect one shinobi moving away in an earlier episode) kicks in a little before the 1:50 mark of the latest episode and sees Boruto exchanging a few blows with Shojoji, and one of those sees Boruto notably dodging Shojoji as he tries to take a bite out of him. You can see it in this clip shared by @Abdul_S17 on Twitter:

IM SORRY WHAT!! SHOJOJI WELCOME 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/th2eIhwOiy — Abdul Zoldyck [SASUKE RETSUDEN MOVIE] (@Abdul_S17) March 15, 2020

Episode 148 of the series teases that the Mujina Gang has gone quiet for the last few months after their boss returned to them, but the cliffhanger of the episode featured members of the gang in the Hidden Leaf Village as they prepared for their next major move. This will eventually lead to the reveal of Shojoji, and hopefully Boruto and the others will be ready to fight this deadly gang in full.

Have you been able to catch the first episode of the Mujina Bandits arc in the anime yet? How did you feel about the build up towards it with the Hozuki Castle shinobi prison? Are you ready to see what kind of chaos Shojoji will bring to the series after seeing a tease of his fight here? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.