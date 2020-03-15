Interspecies Reviewers to Be Reassessed by Broadcast Ethics Committee

If there is one anime experiencing its share of controversy this year, it would be Interspecies Reviewers. The show came out a couple months back to help kick off 2020 with loud conversation. The fantastical series was even picked up by Funimation before being dropped from networks and streaming services around the world. And thanks to all of the controversy, Japan is going to give Interspecies Reviewers another look to see if they missed the show's controversial content on the first viewing.

The announcement came from Japan recently when the Broadcasting Ethics and Program Improvement Organization confirmed it would be checking the anime out. The youth committee said it has received numerous complaints about the anime from unwitting viewers who tuned into Interspecies Reviewers.

According to Anime News Network, the watchdog organization was tipped off on Interspecies Reviewers after audiences began questioning its NSFW content.

"The seven-member Youth Committee held a meeting on February 22 to discuss viewer complaints received from mid-January to mid-February. The discussion included viewers' concerns if children viewed Interspecies Reviewers and "it's not only vulgar and extreme, but it objectifies women." Another viewer found fault in the series' positive depiction of sex shops," ANN reports.

Currently, the committee has yet to release its own comments on the show, but netizens expect the watchdogs to skewer the show. The anime has lots to do with sex and the grandiose stereotypes about sex work being a luxury career. The show's star are writing a review guide on brothels after. All, so they have to get serviced to write an honest review. And in a very different way, the. BOP are doing the same. They have to watch Interspecies Reviewers in order to critique its controversial themes properly.

What do you think the committee's verdict on the anime will be? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

