Anime Fans React to Funimation's Abrupt Removal of NSFW Anime

When Funimation revealed its slate of new SimulDub and simulcast releases for the Winter 2020 anime season, one series stood out in particular from the rest of the offerings. The anime adaptation for Interspecies Reviewers, a manga written by Amahara and illustrated by masha about a trio of characters visiting a series of brothels and ranking the workers, was definitely the standout. The series was a few episodes in already, but as fans quickly discovered, Interspecies Reviewers had been removed from Funimation's library entirely. The plan was for an subtitled and dubbed release, but that's no longer the case.

In a statement provided to Anime News Network, Funimation revealed they removed Interspecies Reviewers as it fell "outside of [their] standards." Their official statement reads as such, "After careful consideration, we determined that this series falls outside of our standards. We have the utmost respect for our creators so rather than substantially alter the content, we felt taking it down was the most respectful choice."

Fans have definitely been surprised by the abrupt nature of the series' removal from Funimation's library more than anything, especially after a few episodes following its initial release, and have taken to Twitter to share their reactions. Read on to see what fans are saying about the removal and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

For those unfamiliar with the series, Interspecies Reviewers is releasing both a censored an uncensored version of the series in Japan. Featuring a trio of fantasy characters that live in a world of legal and widely accepted sex work from a plethora of succubi. Due to various kinds of succubi, the trio can't decide on which are the best and decide to venture around the world and "review" each of their encounters.