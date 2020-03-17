Dragon Ball Super Fan-Art Gives Super Saiyan God Trunks the Best Close Up

Dragon Ball Heroes has done a fantastic job of introducing elements that would seemingly never make their way into the main series, with one fan artist giving us a brand new take on one of the biggest characters of the spin-off series in Super Saiyan God Trunks. With the "Xeno" fighter travelling through time to combat threats as a member of the Time Patrol, the son of Vegeta was given a power up in the spin-off series in the form of Super Saiyan God. Though he never achieved this level in the main series, the transformation suits him in Dragon Ball Heroes!

Recently, the second season of Super Dragon Ball Heroes has shown us a look into a story arc that incorporates the "Dark Demon Dimension" along with a union of the "Gods of Destruction". The Dark Demon Dimension was a threat that was originally established in the Dragon Ball Heroes manga, introducing a number of new threats that appeared in the underworld. The powerful villains sought to bring together the "Dark Dragon Balls" in order to give themselves a leg up on the universe, incorporating numerous threats of Dragon Ball's past as these Dragon Balls spread across time.

Dragon Ball Artist FalcoArt shared this amazing interpretation of Super Saiyan God Trunks, brandishing his trademark sword as well as reflecting the visage of the future Son Gohan that taught him everything he knew and, through his death, had Trunks learn how to go Super Saiyan:

In the most recent episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, "Xeno" Trunks came into contact with the main heroes of the Dragon Ball Super franchise, attempting to rescue the Toki Toki bird that was slated for destruction by Beerus and the rest of the Gods of Destruction. With a battle between Goku and Beerus being hinted on the horizon, it should be interesting to see how this new version of Trunks comes into play in the spin-off.

What do you think of this amazing take on Super Saiyan God Trunks? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

