Samurai 8 Fans React to Series' Surprise Cancellation

Samurai 8 is officially canceled, with the final volume of the manga hitting stands soon, and fans are letting their thoughts known via social media. The creator of Naruto, Masashi Kishimoto, created a follow up with this new manga series that simply never managed to find an audience among the readers of Shonen Jump. The series still managed to find a number of enthusiasts, who are expressing their dismay at the manga coming to a close, while others are happy that Samurai 8 is wrapping up its story line.

The official description for Samurai 8 reads as such:

"“The galaxy is headed towards the end of its existence: It can’t withstand any longer than for another century. A Samurai was given the mission to try and save all of the scattered planets and their respective inhabitants by finding ‘Pandora’s Box’. The God of Warriors, Fudo Myo-o, sealed a secret that will save the entire world inside of ‘Pandora’s Box’. In order to open it, someone will need to find the seven keys first. Hachimaru, a feeble boy who’s required medical assistance since birth, might just be one of them!”

