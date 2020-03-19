Samurai 8 Fans React to Series’ Surprise Cancellation

Samurai 8 is officially canceled, with the final volume of the manga hitting stands soon, and fans are letting their thoughts known via social media. The creator of Naruto, Masashi Kishimoto, created a follow up with this new manga series that simply never managed to find an audience among the readers of Shonen Jump. The series still managed to find a number of enthusiasts, who are expressing their dismay at the manga coming to a close, while others are happy that Samurai 8 is wrapping up its story line.

The official description for Samurai 8 reads as such:

“”The galaxy is headed towards the end of its existence: It can’t withstand any longer than for another century. A Samurai was given the mission to try and save all of the scattered planets and their respective inhabitants by finding ‘Pandora’s Box’. The God of Warriors, Fudo Myo-o, sealed a secret that will save the entire world inside of ‘Pandora’s Box’. In order to open it, someone will need to find the seven keys first. Hachimaru, a feeble boy who’s required medical assistance since birth, might just be one of them!”

A Soul For A Soul

Samurai 8 will end soon.

Bleach will have a new anime. pic.twitter.com/zBL1CqhiNM — Borusara and Todomomo (Mimi) ❤ ~ Senior 2020 (@Bosaklov) March 18, 2020

Some Folks Are Fairly Happy

JOJOLION CHAPTER TODAY

BLEACH ANIME CONFIRMED

BURN THE WITCHES MANGA CONFIRMED

SAMURAI 8 AXED



TURN TODAY UP pic.twitter.com/vZIANnGq66 — Zypher (@ProZypher) March 18, 2020

Some Fans Are Grateful

Thank you kishi sensei, you created worldwide phenomen naruto, you tried and created new amazing story but it was too good for us to understend your greatness, thanks for your effort for making samurai 8.❤❤❤ — Death Code (@DeathCode15) March 18, 2020

Samurai 8 Stans Unite

All 12 Samurai 8 stans are gonna burn this timeline to the ground when they wake up wtf are we gonna do? pic.twitter.com/gCdxw5U0QD — Socially Distanced Pineapple (@VocalPineapple) March 18, 2020

You Hate To See It

Just caught up to Samurai 8 after hearing it’s about to get canceled and man lmao. The series JUST started getting good. You actually hate to see it — Afro (@AfroSenju) March 18, 2020

Equivalent Exchange?

Samurai 8 just got axed and Bleach TYBW arc got confirmed. Is this what they call an “equivalent exchange”? https://t.co/cIsIY9y2we — Reiwohs BLEACH SZN (@Reiwohs) March 18, 2020

A Hard Hitting Week

WHY IS THIS WEEK HITTING SO HARD?!



-KNY GAMES w/ SCREENSHOTS



-KAKAROT DLC



-BANGER MHA, KNY, BC CHAPTERS



-SAMURAI 8 AXED



-BLEACH IS COMING BACK



-ANIMAL CROSSING TOMORROW



ALL IN ONE WEEK!



WHAT THE FUCK IS GOING ON?? pic.twitter.com/H2YADpAHMH — Jay the Rat Main⚡️||Sleepy SZN|| (@jayzuku) March 19, 2020

Under Appreciated

It’s A Sad Day

Going to miss the feeling of having to wait every week on a new chapter of Samurai 8 like i used to wait for Naruto , so many great characters , so many untold stories , yeah, sad day for our Samurai 8 comunity , will miss reading you all every week, fuck this. #Samurai8 — Spirit Seven (@SpiritSiete) March 18, 2020

It’s About Community