Bleach Creator's Burn the Witch Anime Shares First Trailer

Bleach's special 20th Anniversary presentation (which was originally scheduled to debut during the now canceled AnimeJapan 2020 event) had a lot of great announcements for fans of Tite Kubo's Bleach. Not only was it confirmed that Bleach's anime would be coming back with an adaptation of the Thousand-Year Blood War arc, but it was also confirmed during the presentation that Kubo's one-shot Burn The Witch would be his next full serializiation in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump. But those weren't the end of the surprises as it was announced that Burn the Witch would be getting an anime adaptation too.

Confirming earlier reports, Burn the Witch will be debuting a special theatrical anime adaptation for its initial one-shot. Produced by Studio Colorido, the new anime will be directed by Tatsuro Kawano (Gatchaman Crowds), Yuji Shimizu will serve as assistant director, Chika Suzumura is handling the scripts, Natsuki Yamada will serve as character designer, Keisuke Okura will be designing the dragons designs, and Keiji Inai will compose the music.

To top it all off, you can also check out the debut trailer for the Burn the Witch anime in the video above! Taking place in the same world as Tite Kubo's Bleach, the one-shot featured the Western Branch of the Soul Society in "Reverse London" as two witches fight against dragons for an organization dubbed "Wing Bind."

You can actually check out that one-shot with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library, and will see much of the context behind this fun trailer. With Kubo confirmed to be turning this one-shot into a full series (taking place a day or so after this one-shot), there's all sorts of potential for more of this anime down the line.

Unfortunately, there were no concrete release details revealed during the 20th Anniversary presentation. But with the full series set for a release sometime later this Summer, and a new Bleach season coming sometime in the future as well, there is plenty to look forward to for Bleach fans!

