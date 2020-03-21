Dragon Ball Super Teases Ultra Instinct Goku vs Moro Battle

Dragon Ball Super's manga has reached a new phase of the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc as the fight with Moro's army of escaped prisoners has gotten far more intense with the latest chapter of the series. After Krillin managed to reach Goku out in space with his chi, Goku has successfully made his way back to Earth after training for a few months with the angel in-training Merus. This was all in the attempt to better tap into the Ultra Instinct ability he hasn't been able to use since he fought in the Tournament of Power.

Figuring that the Ultra Instinct state would be the key to defeating Moro given that his and Vegeta's efforts were in vain before, Goku revealed in Chapter 58 of the series that his training has helped him reach a new level of mastery and can now tap into the power at will. Meaning that the end of the chapter had a major cliffhanger which teases that Ultra Instinct Goku will be testing his power against Planet Eater Moro.

Chapter 58 of the series revealed that Goku can unlock the first stage of Ultra Instinct on his own, and has officially dubbed it as Ultra Instinct Sign. Moro is interested in learning more about this ability of Goku's given that he's been waiting for him to boost his power ever since they fought one another on Namek. After seeing Goku get away and learning that he was training, Moro was exciting at the prospect of devouring Goku at a much stronger level.

While this was already an exciting prospect all its own, now fans will see how Moro's magical absorbing power will fare against Ultra Instinct. Because if he was able to devour ki before, will he absorb the energy that Ultra Instinct gives off? Goku felt like it was the key to defeating Moro before, but that might change even if he can move faster than most fighters can keep up with.

But what do you think? Who will be the winner of this fight between Ultra Instinct Goku and Planet Eater Moro? Will Moro's magical ability have an impact on Goku's Ultra Instinct state? Will Goku be able to dodge and counter successfully now that he seems to have control? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

