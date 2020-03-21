My Hero Academia Fans React To Eri's Most Emotional Moment
The latest episode of My Hero Academia was a big one, but one of the most emotional beats of the installment was the most emotional moment involving the young girl Eri, and fans can't contain their own emotions on social media. With the most recent story arc involving the Cultural Festival Arc and the arrival of the internet saavy villain, Gentle Criminal, Class 1-A had the opportunity to put their musical talents to the test when they formed a band to help in lifting the spirits of the former captive of Overhaul, Eri!
Luckily, the flashy performance of Class 1-A went off swimmingly, with the teenage super heroes managing to show off their amazing Quirks while simultaneously delivering a rocking song to an audience of their peers. With Jori, the Earphone Jack hero, at the helm of the band, Midoriya and company managed to give Eri the smile she needed for so long, with the young girl finally being able to break away from the influence of Overhaul and the terror he had inflicted upon her.
The Smile Must Be Protected
My hero festival was 🔥! Must protect this smile at all cost 🥺 #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/dBdZePXcop— Joshua (@ThatForceGuy95) March 21, 2020
The Cutest Episode
CUTEST EPISODE. I REPEAT, MY HERO ACADEMIA EPISODE 23. CUTEST EPISODE. pic.twitter.com/G2pcfR4RSg— brb pregnant (@tomiokasbitch) March 21, 2020
Wholesome And Uplifting
Todays My Hero Academia epsiode was so wholesome and uplifting!! 10/10! #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/f73oYfndyf— 🌴Jake Uzumaki 🌴(Backup) Bleach 2020 Hype (@jacobhuston14) March 21, 2020
It's A Tear Jerker
what's with my hero academia's new ep making me tear up— SinJ⁹ ᕙ(•̀‸•́‶)ᕗ (Mina's Timmy 🧸♥) (@jdc51104) March 21, 2020
So Pure
Cried two times during the new #MyHeroAcademia episode. SO PURE 😭— Carlos Guzman (@twicethedeviant) March 21, 2020
The Most Precious
So precious 🥺😍 #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/Bm5bGU82lJ— Tobeya™ 다니엘 ✨ (@Tobeyaa) March 21, 2020
We're Not Crying, You're Crying
Latest Episode of My Hero Academia S4
Me: pic.twitter.com/CsYwXqSNAC— A N D R E W (@michandrewluzon) March 21, 2020
Smiling In These Trying Times
The newest episode had me smiling a lot like this little one right here. #MyHeroAcademia #mha #eri #anime pic.twitter.com/I4UqMDGDJB— Supergoku31 (@animeBigGO) March 21, 2020
Eri Was Clearly The MVP
#myheroacademia episode was so good this sat 😭. I cried 😭😭😭 eri smile pic.twitter.com/Yqg1exeVq0— moonchild camarena razo (@brenbren2292) March 21, 2020
A Beautiful Moment
So I cried very very much watching the new episode 😭 #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/dA9g5s10NJ— SANSA IS MY QUEEN 👑 (@MUravity) March 21, 2020
