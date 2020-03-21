My Hero Academia Fans React To Eri’s Most Emotional Moment

The latest episode of My Hero Academia was a big one, but one of the most emotional beats of the installment was the most emotional moment involving the young girl Eri, and fans can’t contain their own emotions on social media. With the most recent story arc involving the Cultural Festival Arc and the arrival of the internet saavy villain, Gentle Criminal, Class 1-A had the opportunity to put their musical talents to the test when they formed a band to help in lifting the spirits of the former captive of Overhaul, Eri!

Luckily, the flashy performance of Class 1-A went off swimmingly, with the teenage super heroes managing to show off their amazing Quirks while simultaneously delivering a rocking song to an audience of their peers. With Jori, the Earphone Jack hero, at the helm of the band, Midoriya and company managed to give Eri the smile she needed for so long, with the young girl finally being able to break away from the influence of Overhaul and the terror he had inflicted upon her.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Smile Must Be Protected

My hero festival was 🔥! Must protect this smile at all cost 🥺 #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/dBdZePXcop — Joshua (@ThatForceGuy95) March 21, 2020

The Cutest Episode

CUTEST EPISODE. I REPEAT, MY HERO ACADEMIA EPISODE 23. CUTEST EPISODE. pic.twitter.com/G2pcfR4RSg — brb pregnant (@tomiokasbitch) March 21, 2020

Wholesome And Uplifting

Todays My Hero Academia epsiode was so wholesome and uplifting!! 10/10! #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/f73oYfndyf — 🌴Jake Uzumaki 🌴(Backup) Bleach 2020 Hype (@jacobhuston14) March 21, 2020

It’s A Tear Jerker

what’s with my hero academia’s new ep making me tear up — SinJ⁹ ᕙ(•̀‸•́‶)ᕗ (Mina’s Timmy 🧸♥) (@jdc51104) March 21, 2020

So Pure

Cried two times during the new #MyHeroAcademia episode. SO PURE 😭 — Carlos Guzman (@twicethedeviant) March 21, 2020

The Most Precious

We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying

Latest Episode of My Hero Academia S4



Me: pic.twitter.com/CsYwXqSNAC — A N D R E W (@michandrewluzon) March 21, 2020

Smiling In These Trying Times

Eri Was Clearly The MVP

#myheroacademia episode was so good this sat 😭. I cried 😭😭😭 eri smile pic.twitter.com/Yqg1exeVq0 — moonchild camarena razo (@brenbren2292) March 21, 2020

A Beautiful Moment