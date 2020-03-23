New My Hero Academia Chapter Has Fans Panicking Over Hawks

By Kofi Outlaw

My Hero Academia's latest manga arc has finally brought the conflict between the worlds of pro heroes and villains to its inevitable breaking point: an all-out war. In My Hero Academia chapter 265, the assault on the base of the League of Villains / Meta Liberation Army alliance continues. As MLA leader Re-Destro tries to slow down the heroes progress into the underground bunkers, the hero's spy within the villains' ranks, pro hero Hawks, tries to stop the villains' weapon of mass destruction, League of Villains member, Twice. However, Hawks has the tables turned on his ambush of Twice, and now fans are panicking!

Spoilers: The final panel of My Hero Academia chapter 265 sees Hawks caught up in the fiery wrath of Dabi, with the villain stomping down on his head. Knowing how sadistic and brutal Dabi is, things don't look good...

Bad Bromance

Fans were loving seeing Hawks get cozy with the League of Villains - and especially intrigued when Dabi to a liking to the hero. Now Dabi is stomping on Hawks' head, and all we can think is: what happened to the love??? 

Pray For Hawks

There are a lot of prayers going out across the world right now. And now quite a few of them are going out for Hawks.

Trust In Hawks

Other fans saw this latest chapter of My Hero Academia and didn't walk away so much nervous about Hawks fate, as they were impressed with the way the hero can actually handle himself, when fully unleashed in combat. It could very well be that it's Dabi who doesn't stand a chance! 

The Beginning AND The End

If you're a My Hero Academia fan who is both reading the manga and watching the anime, this was a pretty crazy coincidence: the same week the anime debuts Hawks' first appearance, the manga may be ready to kill him off

Hawks Stan Whiplash

As you can see, Hawks stans are feeling some serious whiplash with how the franchise is treating him, this week. 

Not Just Death

Other fans have done some careful re-reading and come up with the theory that Hawks may not die. There's a good chance that My Hero Academia has already been dropping clues that Hawks could end up being blinded, but still be an effective hero. See also: Lemillion. 

Dabi Turn-On

Not sure what kind of vibe you're on, bruh, but do you. Do you... 

