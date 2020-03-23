New My Hero Academia Chapter Has Fans Panicking Over Hawks

My Hero Academia’s latest manga arc has finally brought the conflict between the worlds of pro heroes and villains to its inevitable breaking point: an all-out war. In My Hero Academia chapter 265, the assault on the base of the League of Villains / Meta Liberation Army alliance continues. As MLA leader Re-Destro tries to slow down the heroes progress into the underground bunkers, the hero’s spy within the villains’ ranks, pro hero Hawks, tries to stop the villains’ weapon of mass destruction, League of Villains member, Twice. However, Hawks has the tables turned on his ambush of Twice, and now fans are panicking!

Spoilers: The final panel of My Hero Academia chapter 265 sees Hawks caught up in the fiery wrath of Dabi, with the villain stomping down on his head. Knowing how sadistic and brutal Dabi is, things don’t look good…

Bad Bromance

Bnha spoilers:

how did we go from dabi’s arm around hawks shoulder to THIS pic.twitter.com/domUPPiG3K — tiffany (@iIytodoroki) March 22, 2020

Fans were loving seeing Hawks get cozy with the League of Villains – and especially intrigued when Dabi to a liking to the hero. Now Dabi is stomping on Hawks’ head, and all we can think is: what happened to the love???

Pray For Hawks

please be okay hawks 😭 pic.twitter.com/7XmCKYBSFZ — Mir 🍄 (@mirshroom) March 23, 2020

There are a lot of prayers going out across the world right now. And now quite a few of them are going out for Hawks.

Trust In Hawks

seeing hawks in bird of prey mode made me realise that this is the first time we’ve actually seen him in a combative context. until now, we’ve only really seen him in action in terms of suppression, rescue, evacuation etc. it’s a chilling reminder as to why he’s number 2. pic.twitter.com/eaJy2q2GDd — ommanyte @BNHA 👀 (@ommanyte) March 22, 2020

Other fans saw this latest chapter of My Hero Academia and didn’t walk away so much nervous about Hawks fate, as they were impressed with the way the hero can actually handle himself, when fully unleashed in combat. It could very well be that it’s Dabi who doesn’t stand a chance!

The Beginning AND The End

Lmao we about to get hawks’s first and last appearance in the same week



What a life💀 pic.twitter.com/UnhdljXdUt — MiriOWNED🎄 (@Monkeydfitzy02) March 22, 2020

If you’re a My Hero Academia fan who is both reading the manga and watching the anime, this was a pretty crazy coincidence: the same week the anime debuts Hawks’ first appearance, the manga may be ready to kill him off!

Hawks Stan Whiplash

hawks stans waiting for next week’s episode vs hawks stans after reading the recent chapter and waiting for bnha 266pic.twitter.com/zlauXMGhEF — 𝕤𝕒𝕟𝕥𝕚 VOTE FOR BERNIE ☆ (@flatvvoods) March 22, 2020

As you can see, Hawks stans are feeling some serious whiplash with how the franchise is treating him, this week.

Not Just Death

Reading this again makes me ponder over the possibility of Hawks surviving but blinded. All the markers are there…and the one photo from Hawks childhood is him blindfolded. pic.twitter.com/Ztcq2LuFi6 — Endeavor’s thunderclap thighs (@hoflames) March 23, 2020

Other fans have done some careful re-reading and come up with the theory that Hawks may not die. There’s a good chance that My Hero Academia has already been dropping clues that Hawks could end up being blinded, but still be an effective hero. See also: Lemillion.

Dabi Turn-On

HIM ROASTING HAWKS IS SO SEXY AHHH pic.twitter.com/gFifvjJ425 — millie rock day ♡’s helen (@d4biluvr) March 22, 2020

Not sure what kind of vibe you’re on, bruh, but do you. Do you…